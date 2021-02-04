Comerica Bank Grows Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,048 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Evergy worth $10,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Evergy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 182,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the third quarter worth $851,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Evergy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,738,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,333,000 after purchasing an additional 227,853 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Evergy by 347.2% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 26,675 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 340.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 44,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $53.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.60.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

