Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Upgraded by Cowen to Outperform

Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price objective on the cable giant’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $56.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie increased their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a top pick rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.29.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. Comcast has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $230.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.89.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 79.6% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

