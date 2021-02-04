Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Increased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 209.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,081,065 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.4% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $238,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Comcast by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,860 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth $211,000. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in Comcast by 16.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 12,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.05. The company had a trading volume of 743,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,449,250. The company has a market capitalization of $233.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.89. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

