Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,938 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,826 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,024,996,000 after purchasing an additional 860,278 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,995,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $601,185,000 after purchasing an additional 300,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $511,715,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.58. 170,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,449,250. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.89. The firm has a market cap of $231.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

