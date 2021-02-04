Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.30 per share for the year.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

COLB has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

COLB opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average is $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.97. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $42.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,636 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,215,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,547,000 after purchasing an additional 218,254 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.