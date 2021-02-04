Colonnade Acquisition (NYSE:CLA) Trading 8.9% Higher

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLA) traded up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.38 and last traded at $13.36. 947,214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,172,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Colonnade Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Colonnade Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Colonnade Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that acquires assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida

