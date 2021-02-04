Colliers Securities Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) – Colliers Securities dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OneSpan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for OneSpan’s FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). OneSpan had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $51.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. OneSpan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

OSPN stock opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $976.44 million, a P/E ratio of 600.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. OneSpan has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $33.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in OneSpan by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,674,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,061,000 after purchasing an additional 624,408 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,210,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,362,000 after purchasing an additional 387,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,745,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in OneSpan by 211.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 747,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,666,000 after buying an additional 507,575 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in OneSpan by 4,346.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 508,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after buying an additional 496,662 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 433,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $9,198,161.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,297,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,150,717.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

