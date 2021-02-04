Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Increased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 150.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 117,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,697,000 after acquiring an additional 80,032 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,377,228.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,649,372.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,022 shares of company stock worth $7,699,482. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $78.88 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.22. The stock has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

