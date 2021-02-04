Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.12. 124,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,493,614. The stock has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,377,228.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,649,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,022 shares of company stock valued at $7,699,482 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

