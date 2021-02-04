Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.28 Billion

Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will announce sales of $4.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $4.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year sales of $17.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.36 billion to $17.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.99 billion to $18.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

Shares of CL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,858,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,614. The firm has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $998,852.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,377,228.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,649,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,022 shares of company stock worth $7,699,482. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.