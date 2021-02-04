Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

Shares of CTSH traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.79. 149,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,861. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $114,440.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,581.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,291.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

