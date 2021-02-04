Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23), RTT News reports. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $4.61 on Thursday, hitting $74.73. 220,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,861. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $114,440.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,581.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

