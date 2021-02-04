Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $11.14, but opened at $9.98. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 86,691 shares trading hands.

Specifically, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $117,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,450. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.72.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

