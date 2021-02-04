Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Shares Up 17.1%

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA)’s stock price shot up 17.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.23 and last traded at $8.14. 256,551 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 357% from the average session volume of 56,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.07 million, a P/E ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 11.04%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hamilton sold 6,000 shares of Coda Octopus Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $32,520.00. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA)

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

