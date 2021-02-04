CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Position Trimmed by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,201 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. FMR LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 15.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter worth about $5,234,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $13.43 on Thursday. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.45) EPS. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Alan K. Shepard acquired 2,650 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $25,758.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 62,600 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $599,708.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 82,650 shares of company stock valued at $775,704 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.