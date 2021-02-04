CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.83-$2.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.85. CMS Energy also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.83-2.87 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra cut shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.50.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

NYSE CMS opened at $57.20 on Thursday. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.