CMH Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CMH Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,079 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 1.5% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Starbucks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after acquiring an additional 630,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $649,356,000 after acquiring an additional 50,177 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,822 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $769,381,000 after acquiring an additional 438,121 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 49.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $422,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,231 shares of company stock worth $25,800,734. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.97. 77,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,452,141. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $107.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.37. The firm has a market cap of $121.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

