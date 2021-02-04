CMH Wealth Management LLC Acquires 61 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF comprises 2.2% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $404.17. 16,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,524. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $393.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.32. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $167.79 and a 1 year high of $426.25.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

