CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Raises Dividend to $0.90 Per Share

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

CME Group has decreased its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME stock opened at $191.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,226,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $142,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,616. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.06.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.