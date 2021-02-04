CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CMC Materials stock traded up $9.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.63. 9,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials has a fifty-two week low of $85.26 and a fifty-two week high of $174.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,007,331.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $200,937.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,864.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.89.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

