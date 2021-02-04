CMC Materials (CCMP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

CMC Materials (NASDAQ: CCMP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/25/2021 – CMC Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $140.00 to $150.00.

1/20/2021 – CMC Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

1/18/2021 – CMC Materials was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $164.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $143.00.

1/18/2021 – CMC Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $188.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $164.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.36 and a 200 day moving average of $151.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.26 and a 12 month high of $174.99.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $200,937.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,864.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,007,331.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 120.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

