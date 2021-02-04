CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Given a C$4.00 Price Target at Laurentian

Laurentian set a C$4.00 target price on CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of DOC opened at C$2.46 on Monday. CloudMD Software & Services has a one year low of C$0.37 and a one year high of C$3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.35.

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CloudMD Software & Services will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in Canada. The company provides digital technologies that connect doctors and allied health care providers to their patients. It also engages in retailing of prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, and other front store items through primary care clinics and pharmacies, as well as provide clinical, medical reviews, and compounding services.

