Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cleveland-Cliffs should gain from its merger with AK Steel that is expected to offer significant operational synergies and boost shareholders’ value. The buyout enables the company to offer high-value iron ore and steel solutions in North America. Moreover, the addition of its hot briquetted iron (HBI) plant is expected to create new demand for the company. Also, the Mining and Pelletizing unit is gaining from low-cost, high-quality, iron ore pellet production with substantial logistics and transportation advantages. The company should also gain from the acquisition of ArcelorMittal USA. The company's efforts to lower debt are also encouraging. However, Cleveland-Cliffs is exposed to headwinds from lower steel pricing. Declining steel prices are impacting its pellet premiums and realized revenue rates. Also, demand in China remains soft.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.30 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $15.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,378,287 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,569,000 after buying an additional 4,561,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,458,566 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $105,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,244 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,240,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,818,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,036,000 after acquiring an additional 105,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,339,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 314,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

