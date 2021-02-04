Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Shares Gap Down to $13.21

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.21, but opened at $12.41. Clene shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 10,297 shares.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Clene in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77 and a beta of -0.01.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Nanomedicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. The company has a nanotechnology drug platform for the development of orally administered neurotherapeutic drugs. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

