Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Short Interest Update

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 5,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 772,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CWEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Clearway Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of CWEN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.90. 558,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,611. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.42). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

