Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $383.96. 134,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,823,389. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.23. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

