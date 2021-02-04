Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 251.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 194,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 71,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPSM stock opened at $38.91 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $40.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69.

