Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $280.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

CIVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Civista Bancshares from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.65.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

