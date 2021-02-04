Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Airbus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Nord/LB raised shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Airbus stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. Airbus has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $38.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

