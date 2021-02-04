Citigroup Boosts 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target to $62.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised 1Life Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

1Life Healthcare stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,919. 1Life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion and a PE ratio of -30.78.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $423,410.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 49,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,382.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $8,084,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,377 shares in the company, valued at $16,662,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,277,032 shares of company stock worth $51,019,959.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,923,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,096,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.