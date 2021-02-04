Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cintas by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $729,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,957,000 after buying an additional 21,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $331.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $338.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.28%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

