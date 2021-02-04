CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust. It primarily makes equity and debt investments in substantially stabilized real estate and real estate-related assets, principally office properties. The Company also operates a real estate lending platform, which includes originating and servicing U.S. Small Business Administration-guaranteed loans as well as conventional loans. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation, formerly known as PMC Commercial Trust, is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

CIM Commercial Trust stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.84. CIM Commercial Trust has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.21. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CIM Commercial Trust will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shaul Kuba acquired 96,740 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 287,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,179,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 450.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIM Commercial Trust (CMCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.