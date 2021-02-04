Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Cigna by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 41,224 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $8.15 on Thursday, reaching $211.28. 45,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,047. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $230.90. The company has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.93.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,524,420.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $12,690,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,847,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,117 shares of company stock valued at $33,891,591. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

