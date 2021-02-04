Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Holdings Lifted by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 690 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $807,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Cigna by 31.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 56,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 2.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $2,475,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 6.7% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Cigna stock traded down $9.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $210.07. 89,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $230.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.93.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $12,690,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,847,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,117 shares of company stock valued at $33,891,591. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

