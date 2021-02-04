CIBC Raises Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) Price Target to C$34.00

Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of TSE:CFP traded up C$1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$26.35. The company had a trading volume of 229,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,225. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion and a PE ratio of 19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Canfor Co. has a one year low of C$6.11 and a one year high of C$26.47.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

