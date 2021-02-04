CIBC Boosts Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to $6.50

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 77.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ERF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of Enerplus stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.66. 142,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,715. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $816.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter worth about $40,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 45.0% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 13,891 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.