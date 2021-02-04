CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) PT Raised to $22.00 at Scotiabank

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised shares of CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of CI Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CIXX stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74. CI Financial has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $19.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth $4,989,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth $4,995,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,554,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.