Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.15-0.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.345-7.361 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chunghwa Telecom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Shares of CHT opened at $38.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72. Chunghwa Telecom has a twelve month low of $34.46 and a twelve month high of $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.