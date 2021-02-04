Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $178.00 at Barclays

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $173.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.11.

Shares of CB opened at $155.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The company has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $143,972.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,130.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in Chubb by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 14,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 276,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,599,000 after acquiring an additional 12,333 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

