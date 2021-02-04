Chubb (NYSE:CB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Chubb (NYSE:CB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE CB traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.36. 43,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,027. The stock has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.58 and a 200-day moving average of $136.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total value of $2,640,586.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,274,139.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James raised Chubb from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.72.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

