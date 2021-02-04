Chubb (NYSE:CB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Chubb (NYSE:CB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE CB traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.36. 43,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,027. The stock has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.58 and a 200-day moving average of $136.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.
In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total value of $2,640,586.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,274,139.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James raised Chubb from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.72.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.
