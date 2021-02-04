Chronologic Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 4th. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Chronologic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0788 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $92,907.26 and $3.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00064491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.62 or 0.01206653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005849 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00048892 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00041772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,697.38 or 0.04648360 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00015622 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00020641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic (CRYPTO:DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,866 coins. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

