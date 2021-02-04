Christopher R. Loose Sells 10,000 Shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Stock

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) insider Christopher R. Loose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $454,600.00.

NASDAQ FREQ traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.00. 389,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,714. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -68.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 630.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 11,431 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 153.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 55,093 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,828,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FREQ. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.