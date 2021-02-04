Christopher R. Loose Sells 10,000 Shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Stock

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) insider Christopher R. Loose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $454,600.00.
NASDAQ FREQ traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.00. 389,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,714. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -68.57 and a beta of 0.69.
Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FREQ. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
