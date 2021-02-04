Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $1,900.00 Price Target at Cowen

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price increased by Cowen from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,477.15.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,499.99 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,553.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,422.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,299.48. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 179.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 48 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6,776.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,348,000 after acquiring an additional 39,101 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.5% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

