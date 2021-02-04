Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $5.28 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $5.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.91. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $19.80 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,520.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,484.05.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,499.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 179.42, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,553.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,422.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,299.48.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,731,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

