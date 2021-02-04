Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,499.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 179.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,553.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,422.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,299.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,477.15.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

