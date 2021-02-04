China Index (NASDAQ:CIH) Trading 6% Higher

China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH)’s share price traded up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.30. 142,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 93,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Separately, TheStreet raised China Index from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

About China Index (NASDAQ:CIH)

China Index Holdings Limited operates a real estate information and analytics service platform in China. The company offers promotion services, including number of online and offline themed campaigns, industry forums, periodic updates, and online promotions to its customers to promote their brands. It provides listing services comprising commercial property listing and agent services for commercial properties; access and analytics tools, including appraisal and rating, and land modules, based on proprietary database of commercial real estate information; customized research reports; and data monitoring and survey services.

