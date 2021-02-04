China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Short Interest Update

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 662,700 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the December 31st total of 590,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 106.9 days.
JINFF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.13. 13,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,100. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. China Gold International Resources has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.13.
China Gold International Resources Company Profile
