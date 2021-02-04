China Energy Recovery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGYV) Short Interest Down 15.2% in January

China Energy Recovery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGYV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS CGYV opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01. China Energy Recovery has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.06.

China Energy Recovery, Inc designs, manufactures, installs, and services waste heat recovery systems in China. The company's energy recovery systems capture industrial waste energy to produce electrical power, which enables industrial manufacturers to reduce their energy costs, shrink their emissions footprint, and generate saleable emissions credits.

