Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.67.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, December 4th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 26.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 29,414 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 186.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 125,045 shares during the last quarter. 48.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. Research analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.14%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.
About Chimera Investment
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.
