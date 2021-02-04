Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,336,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chewy by 489.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,706,000 after buying an additional 1,294,490 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 675.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 613,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,648,000 after buying an additional 534,550 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in Chewy by 331.8% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 459,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,211,000 after buying an additional 353,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Chewy by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,075,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of CHWY traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.41. The stock had a trading volume of 79,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,107. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $115.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.33. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.34 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.39.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,376,803.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,221.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,551,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 703,140 shares of company stock valued at $65,450,471. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.